Local News

14 cases of dengue fever now confirmed in Miami-Dade County

Florida Department of Health says latest cases related to others

Annabelle Caceres, Local 10 Intern

Aedes aegypti mosquitos transmit dengue and Zika. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County now has 14 cases of confirmed dengue fever this year.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert Monday afternoon after two Miami-Dade residents came down with symptoms.

The latest cases were locally acquired and are linked to a travel-related case previously reported, according to the DOH-Miami-Dade.

Dengue is spread through mosquito bites through the Aedes mosquitoes which also spread chikungunya and the Zika virus.

Though rarely fatal, those that develop symptoms recover in about a week.

Symptoms of dengue include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Eye pain
  • Muscle, joint or bone pain
  • Rash
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Unusual bleeding

Miami-Dade County residents should take precautions recommended by DOH-Miami-Dade.

  • Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.
  • Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.
  • Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week
  • Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don't accumulate water.
  • Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

