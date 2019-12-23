14 cases of dengue fever now confirmed in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County now has 14 cases of confirmed dengue fever this year.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert Monday afternoon after two Miami-Dade residents came down with symptoms.

The latest cases were locally acquired and are linked to a travel-related case previously reported, according to the DOH-Miami-Dade.

Dengue is spread through mosquito bites through the Aedes mosquitoes which also spread chikungunya and the Zika virus.

Though rarely fatal, those that develop symptoms recover in about a week.

Symptoms of dengue include:

Fever

Headache

Eye pain

Muscle, joint or bone pain

Rash

Nausea

Vomiting

Unusual bleeding

Miami-Dade County residents should take precautions recommended by DOH-Miami-Dade.