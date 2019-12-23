Two people found dead within a few miles of each other
Miami-Dade police believe incidents not related
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating two deaths that happened within just a few miles of each other.
Around 9 a.m. Monday, police found a man shot in the 1600 block of S.W. 197th Ave.
A short time later, another man was found dead next to a Jeep along S.W. 187th Avenue and S.W. 202nd Street.
Police say despite the close proximity they are investigating the deaths as separate incidents.
