Two people found dead within a few miles of each other

Miami-Dade police believe incidents not related

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Southwest Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Two deaths are being investigated by Miami-Dade police and the bodies were discovered less than five miles of each other.
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating two deaths that happened within just a few miles of each other.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, police found a man shot in the 1600 block of S.W. 197th Ave.

A short time later, another man was found dead next to a Jeep along S.W. 187th Avenue and S.W. 202nd Street.

Police say despite the close proximity they are investigating the deaths as separate incidents.

