Man shot multiple times drives to relative’s house

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE – A woman with blood soaking her shirt told Local 10 that her nephew was robbed at a Northwest Miami-Dade convenience store then drove himself to her house so she could take him to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police said they went to J.S. Food Market, 7606 N.W. 17th Ave., at 4:23 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Ten minutes later, they received a call from a woman saying that she had taken her relative to North Shore Medical Center after he was shot four times. Police confirmed he was then transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is reportedly in stable condition.

Miami-Dade Police said they could not speak with the man about the incident “due to medical procedures.”

His relative identified him as Dwayne Simmons and said he is expected to be okay.