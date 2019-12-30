Driver arrested after passing out in taxi cab at Hollywood gas station

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida taxi cab driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found passed out in the driver's seat of the car, police said.

Gladimir Emilien, 42, was arrested Sunday after he was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a yellow cab at a Kiko Oil gas station on Johnson Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, the key was in the ignition and the taxi appeared to have backed into the business sign. A nearby electrical post was also damaged.

Police said Emilien failed a field-sobriety test and was taken into custody. Police said he refused to submit to a breath test.

Emilien faces DUI charges.