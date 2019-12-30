Freight train strikes pedestrian in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after a freight train struck a pedestrian in Deerfield Beach.

It happened near the intersection of Southeast Fourth Avenue and Southeast 10th Street about 4 a.m. Monday.

A representative from Florida East Coast Railway told Local 10 News the pedestrian jumped in front of the train.

The pedestrian was taken to Broward Health North with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Deputies have not revealed the victim’s name or said anything about the circumstances that led to the collision.

Southwest 10th Street was blocked at Dixie Highway while the train was stopped on the tracks. It was cleared about 7 a.m.