Tri-Rail to increase fares in 2020

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Riding the Tri-Rail is about to get more expensive.

Tri-Rail is raising its fares effective Jan. 1, the first rate hike in more than 10 years.

One-way fares will increase by 60 cents for trips that cross four to six zones, while round-trip tickets will increase between 60 cents and $5.95.

Monthly passes, which currently cost $100, will increase by $10.

Prices vary based on the length of commute.

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the commuter rail service, approved the rate increase in October.

"Our service remains a great value for those who commute regularly and for anyone who travels to and from the area's three major airports," Steven L. Abrams, executive director of Tri-Rail, said in an Oct. 21 news release announcing the increase. "We will continue to deliver an on-time and reliable service every day of the year. We value our riders and we're working hard for them."

Tri-Rail spans 73.4 miles and three counties from Mangonia Park, just north of West Palm Beach, to Miami International Airport.

Click here for a full list of fares.