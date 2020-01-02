Artist to appear in Miami-Dade court over tag with lipstick

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Roderick “Rod” Webber, the Boston-based artist who used red lipstick to tag “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” on the wall where the Art Basel banana had been, is set to appear in Miami-Dade County court on Thursday.

Miami Beach police officers arrested Webber, 46, for tagging the Perottin Gallery’s blank wall at the Miami Beach Convention Center. He chose a statement that went viral after convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein was found unresponsive in a Manhattan jail cell.

Webber is facing criminal mischief charges. After the arrest, he told the Boston Magazine that he was annoyed by the gallery’s “preplanned publicity stunt” and he felt like "calling them on their bull---.”

Webber added on his site that the viral taped banana is representative of the type of art that serves as “a front for the wealthy to hide their financial assets,” and the banana "was nothing more than a publicity stunt or hoax to artificially increase the perceived value of a work which is merely an idea.”

Webber also admitted to tagging a gate at Epstein’s former Palm Beach estate after the arrest. He claimed to have used a “harmless hairspray” that “should’ve come off with a single rinse.” Webber was in South Florida during the first week of December to promote his work at the Fridge Art Fair, a satellite event in downtown Miami.