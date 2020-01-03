Newlywed killed in Wave Runner accident in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who had recently gotten married was killed Thursday in a Wave Runner crash in the Florida Keys, authorities confirmed Friday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, someone called 911 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday regarding a personal watercraft crash involving serious injuries in Key Haven Basin.

FWC spokesman Robert Dube said the rented 2019 Yamaha Wave Runner struck a power pole support.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Dube said.

According to Dube, Putta Aakash, who was operating the Wave Runner, and his wife, Chilakapati Sindhura, were thrown from the personal watercraft.

Aakash died from his injuries. His wife was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FWC.