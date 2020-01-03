Woman accused of robbing man of nearly $500,000 in jewelry, cash

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – A South Florida woman was arrested Thursday after she robbed a man from New York of nearly $500,000 in jewelry and cash, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Andria Banks, 35, of Aventura, who previously went by the name Dacorian Dewayne Greer, met the victim early Saturday morning at the W South Beach hotel.

Police said the duo then went to the Bellini condominium building in Bal Harbour for some “adult entertainment” and the victim later woke up in his apartment feeling like he had been drugged.

According to the arrest report, the victim also noticed that his rose gold, custom-made diamond pendant of a melting letter S was missing, along with a rose gold diamond necklace, a rose gold Sky-Dweller Rolex watch, a white gold, 120-carat diamond necklace, a white Richard Mille Bubba Watson watch, $3,000 in cash, a New York state driver’s license and a debit card.

The items stolen are valued at a total of $483,000, authorities said.

A Miami Beach police detective recognized Banks as the suspect while reviewing surveillance video from the Bellini, authorities said.

Police said Banks was wearing the diamond S necklace when she was taken into custody Thursday at her home in Aventura.

She also appears to be wearing the same necklace in a video posted to her Instagram page.

Banks was arrested on charges of grand theft and burglary. She is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.