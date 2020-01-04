Anti-war protests break out across South Florida following US actions in Iran

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dozens of protesters gathered at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, opposing the Trump Administration’s recent actions in Iran.

The protest took place Saturday morning, the day after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated.

"We are here in solidarity, to protest against any escalation of violence, between the United States and Iran," said demonstrator Niko House.

Protesters also gathered outside the federal courthouse in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, holding signs calling for peace, fearing war may come from the death of the Iranian military commander.

“I think that it is dangerous for the people at home,” said protester Stacey Wadle. “I think it dangerous for the people abroad, and for our service men and women.”

Now, also on the president's orders, 3500 more American troops have deployed to the Middle East.

President Trump is defending his actions, with the Pentagon arguing Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members throughout the Middle East.

“I am ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary and, that, in particular, refers to Iran,” Trump said.

The president also said it was Soleimani who was behind the recent attacks on American-led coalition bases in Iraq, and the strike that recently killed an American contractor.