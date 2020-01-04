Car badly damaged after being struck by Brightline train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A car was badly damaged after it was struck by a Brightline train.

The collision took place early Saturday morning in Pompano Beach at the Copans Road and Dixie Highway railroad crossing.

Witnesses say the driver or the car tried going around a downed warning bar as the train was nearing the intersection.

The car could be seen with extreme front-end damage and a cracked windshield.

Damage was seen on the front of a Brightline train as well.

The driver was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.