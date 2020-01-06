Panera Bread is first restaurant ordered shut in 2020 in South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – State records show the Panera Bread in Miami Gardens near the Country Club of Miami was the first restaurant kitchen to be ordered shut in 2020.

According to the inspection, that specific location had a fly issue.

The Panera Bread has been allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***PANERA BREAD

COUNTRY CLUB PLAZA

18538 NW 67TH AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 1/2/20

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 8 live flies on the back area landing on soda boxes, also observed 6 live flies flying on dry storage area, 4 live flies on mop area, 8+ live flies flying on preparation area located at the front line, 20+ live flies on wall next to preparation line and self-service beverage station. Observed flies touching plate and bowl located above preparation line."

"Single-service articles not stored inverted or protected from contamination. Observed plate and bowl not inverted located above preparation line at the front counter."

“Cooked meats or poultry hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed sausage (120°F - Hot Holding); located at the front preparation line, for less than 4 hours as per operator. Operator reheated at 168°F.”