Body found floating in lake at Dillard High School

Police investigate death on school campus

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

A body was found floating in the water at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A body was found floating in a lake Tuesday morning at a Fort Lauderdale high school.

The body could be seen floating in the water on the campus of Dillard High School.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said the school remained open.

Police are investigating the death. The victim’s age, gender and identity were not immediately known.

