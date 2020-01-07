Body found floating in lake at Dillard High School
Police investigate death on school campus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A body was found floating in a lake Tuesday morning at a Fort Lauderdale high school.
The body could be seen floating in the water on the campus of Dillard High School.
Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said the school remained open.
Police are investigating the death. The victim’s age, gender and identity were not immediately known.
