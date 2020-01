Miami-Dade restaurants with the most violations in 2019

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s that time!

Local 10 News has crunched the numbers and below is a list of restaurants that had the most violations in all of 2019.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspects restaurants on an “at risk” basis.

Below is information from District 1 which is made up of Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Many of the restaurants below were not ordered shut, but did have the most violations.

Look for Broward County coming Wednesday.

MIAMI DADE/MONROE (DISTRICT 1)

(1)

63 VIOLATIONS ON 8/28/19

LA PERLA DEL SUR

5762 WEST FLAGLER STREET

MIAMI

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=2163614

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6941402&id=2163614

(2)

61 VIOLATIONS ON 3/14/19

CANTON VILLAGE RESTAURANT

3405 EAST 4TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=6844466

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6649527&id=6844466

(3)

56 VIOLATIONS 8/14/19

LATIN CAFE 2000

2501 BISCAYNE BLVD

MIAMI

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=2457710

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=7044033&id=2457710

(4)

54 VIOLATIONS ON 11/12/19

THE FLORIDA BOY BAR AND GRILL LAYTON

68450 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY

LAYTON(MONROE)

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=6726675

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=7058036&id=6726675

(5)

53 VIOLATIONS ON 8/21/19

JUMBO BUFFET

13699 BISCAYNE BLVD

NORTH MIAMI

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=6496576

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6988470&id=6496576

(6)

52 VIOLATIONS ON 4/26/19

NICOYA NICARAGUAN GRILL

2900 WEST 12TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=6284563

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6879327&id=6284563

(6)

52 VIOLATIONS ON 7/16/19

LATIN CAFE 2000

2501 BISCAYNE BLVD

MIAMI

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=2457710

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6949926&id=2457710

(7)

50 VIOLATIONS ON 8/14/19

CHINA CAFE RESTAURANT

4174 EAST 4TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=7273886

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=7007933&id=7273886

(8)

48 VIOLATIONS ON 7/31/19

NIKUDO JAPANESE

18812 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

CUTLER RIDGE

SOLD IN NOVEMBER 2019(48 VIOLATIONS HAPPENED BEFORE SOLD)

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=7548101

(8)

48 VIOLATIONS ON 5/29/19

CHEZ JOSEITO

496 EAST 9TH STREET

HIALEAH

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=2154532

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6818156&id=2154532

(9)

47 VIOLATIONS ON 6/27/19

CASA MARIN

4195 PALM AVENUE

HIALEAH

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=2169803

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6786302&id=2169803

(9)

47 VIOLATIONS ON 7/25/19

BAHAMA FISH

7202 SW 8TH STREET

MIAMI

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=2165129

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=7051297&id=2165129

(10)

45 VIOLATIONS ON 9/23/19

LA ROSA RESTAURANT

4041 NW 7TH STREET

MIAMI

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=5276315

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6967345&id=5276315