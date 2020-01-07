77ºF

Tank explosion on truck showers Doral road with debris

No injuries reported after tank explodes in truck bed

An acetylene tank exploded in the back of a pick-up truck in Doral
DORAL, Fla. – Debris was sent flying and roads closed after an acetylene tank exploded while sitting in the back of a pick-up truck in Doral.

The explosion occurred just after 2 p.m. near Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 87th Avenue. It’s thought a traffic accident caused the tank to explode.

Debris from tank explosion on pick-up truck seen from Sky 10
Parts of the tank and truck bed could be seen from Sky 10 sitting on the road and a nearby yard nearly 30 feet away from where the Ford pick-up truck came to a stop.

No injuries have been reported and all streets have reopened after originally being shut down on Northwest 36th Street between 84th and 87 Avenue.

