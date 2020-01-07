65ºF

Tanker truck crashes into water off Florida’s Turnpike

Crash snarls traffic in southbound lanes near Hollywood Boulevard

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Tags: Traffic, Hollywood, Broward County, Local
This tanker truck crashed into a retention pond off Florida's Turnpike near Hollywood Boulevard. (WPLG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A tanker truck crashed through a guardrail on Florida's Turnpike and into a retention pond Tuesday morning in Hollywood.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near the Hollywood Boulevard exit.

A view from Sky 10 showed the truck partially protruding from the water.

A paramedic tends to the driver of a tanker truck that crashed into a retention pond off Florida's Turnpike.

The truck appeared to have skidded off the turnpike after a crash involving a car.

Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly said the truck driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The driver of the car was not injured.

Several southbound lanes were blocked.

Traffic was blocked after a tanker truck crashed into a retention pond off Florida's Turnpike near Hollywood Boulevard.

