Tanker truck crashes into water off Florida’s Turnpike
Crash snarls traffic in southbound lanes near Hollywood Boulevard
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A tanker truck crashed through a guardrail on Florida's Turnpike and into a retention pond Tuesday morning in Hollywood.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near the Hollywood Boulevard exit.
A view from Sky 10 showed the truck partially protruding from the water.
The truck appeared to have skidded off the turnpike after a crash involving a car.
Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly said the truck driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The driver of the car was not injured.
Several southbound lanes were blocked.
