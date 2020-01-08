Miami firefighters prepare to work in Puerto Rico after 6.4 quake strikes

MIAMI – A highly-trained task force in Miami is preparing on Tuesday night to search and rescue the victims of the devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake that turned some buildings into rubble in Puerto Rico’s southwest coast.

The Immaculate Concepcion Catholic church lies in ruins after an overnight earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring others and collapsing buildings in the southern part of the island. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Capt. Ignatius “Iggy” Carroll, a spokesman for the Miami Fire Rescue Department, said members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue Team, known as task force 2, are preparing for the mission at a warehouse in Miami’s Little Havana.

A car is crushed under a home that collapsed after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. There were no immediate reports of casualties. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

After declaring a state of emergency, Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vásquez activated the National Guard. About 300,000 people didn’t have running water and about 1,000 people evacuated their homes. Some planned to sleep outdoors.

The Punta Ventana, a famous seaside tourist landmark, was destroyed. Authorities said Agripina Seda, a three-story public school collapsed in Guánica, a seaside town in southern Puerto Rico, and Guayanilla, a nearby municipality, didn’t have power. Public schools in the area remain closed.

A natural formation known as "Punta Ventana," or Window Point, stands without the bridge that once created the formation of the window, or a hole, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The natural bridge collapsed during the morning's earthquake. (AP Photo/Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Seismologists are reporting the Caribbean and North American plates are moving in an unusual location. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there have been more than 950 quakes and aftershocks since Dec. 31 and there will be more aftershocks this next week.