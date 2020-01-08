Miami firefighters prepare to work in Puerto Rico after 6.4 quake strikes
Puerto Ricans on edge after seismologists report more aftershocks possible
MIAMI – A highly-trained task force in Miami is preparing on Tuesday night to search and rescue the victims of the devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake that turned some buildings into rubble in Puerto Rico’s southwest coast.
Capt. Ignatius “Iggy” Carroll, a spokesman for the Miami Fire Rescue Department, said members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue Team, known as task force 2, are preparing for the mission at a warehouse in Miami’s Little Havana.
After declaring a state of emergency, Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vásquez activated the National Guard. About 300,000 people didn’t have running water and about 1,000 people evacuated their homes. Some planned to sleep outdoors.
The Punta Ventana, a famous seaside tourist landmark, was destroyed. Authorities said Agripina Seda, a three-story public school collapsed in Guánica, a seaside town in southern Puerto Rico, and Guayanilla, a nearby municipality, didn’t have power. Public schools in the area remain closed.
Seismologists are reporting the Caribbean and North American plates are moving in an unusual location. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there have been more than 950 quakes and aftershocks since Dec. 31 and there will be more aftershocks this next week.
