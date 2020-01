Published: January 8, 2020, 9:21 am Updated: January 8, 2020, 10:33 am

DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade County has a new top cop.

Freddy Garcia was introduced Wednesday morning as the incoming director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez made the announcement at police headquarters in Doral.

The announcement comes after outgoing Director Juan Perez said he will retire after nearly 30 years of service.