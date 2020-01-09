Hialeah woman accused of shaking, slapping baby to get him to stop crying

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Hialeah woman is accused of violently shaking and slapping an 11-month-old boy at a northwest Miami-Dade County day care.

Marta Jimenez, 58, was arrested Wednesday. She faces a charge of child abuse with no great bodily harm.

According to a police report, the baby was in Jimenez’s care at Thumbelina Academy on Northwest 22nd Avenue when she picked him up out of the crib, held him above her head and violently shook him about four times to get him to stop crying, a witness told police.

The witness told police Jimenez then put the baby back in the crib, grabbed him and slapped him on his body and face.

Jimenez denied shaking or slapping the baby but said she was “patting him” on the buttocks “to soothe him.”

She was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and later released on a $5,000 bond.