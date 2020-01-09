Security concerns regarding upcoming Super Bowl activities addressed by Miami police

MIAMI – South Florida will become the focus of the sports world in a few weeks when Super Bowl LIV comes to town.

The region will be buzzing with plenty of parties and Super Bowl experiences,

Wednesday, City of Miami police unveiled its plan to keep locals safe during the festive times.

With 150,000 people expected to come into South Florida for the game, City of Miami police, along with officials from the Super Bowl Host Committee, hosted a discussion where they answered questions from residents.

It's been 10 years since the last time South Florida hosted a Super Bowl, so security personnel and administrators wanted to give some valuable time to residents who may have concerns about the coming events.

"We want them to know beforehand what to expect, and that we will be on guard and we will be, not just assisting the visitors, but continuing to protect our citizens," said City of Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fellat.

More than 40 law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal level will move into South Florida, with multiple command centers, plus 4,000 private security guards, in, and around, Hard Rock Stadium, for game day and other related activities.

“We know what to expect, but today is the day where we are going to be able to speak to residents and tell them what they are going to see come super Bowl weekend,” said Fellat.