Is this the end of Santa’s Enchanted Forest?

After 34 years entertaining South Florida residents during the holiday season, the end may be near for Santa’s Enchanted Forest.

Miami-Dade County is currently looking for proposals to replace the makeshift theme park which resides at Tropical Park for nearly two months at the end of every year.

Since 1984, the owners of Santa’s Enchanted Forest have leased the land from the county with the current agreement set to expire on March 14. According to the county resolution, the expiration of the lease “presents a unique opportunity to solicit proposals regarding the use of that portion of the land in Tropical Park.”

Commissioners have directed county officials to solicit proposals for future use of the land.

With rides, food stands and holiday displays featuring more than three million lights, Santa’s Enchanted Forest has become a holiday favorite and traditional visit for many in South Florida. Year by year the park has increased its dates, with it’s opening date in 2019 falling on Halloween.

Park management says more than one million people visit Santa’s Enchanted Forest each year.

Doug Hanks of the Miami Herald was the first to report on the proposal.