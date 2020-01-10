Virginia Gardens police investigating shooting near Pizza Hut

VIRGINIA GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Virginia Gardens are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday near a Pizza Hut restaurant.

Sky 10 was overhead as police surrounded a white sedan vehicle outside the location at Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 57th Avenue, just north of Miami International Airport.

The victim was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, although his condition was not disclosed.

It’s not known if the shooting took place at the restaurant or at a location nearby.