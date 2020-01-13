Video shows man brandishing knife before dying in police-involved shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach detectives released surveillance video on Monday showing a man brandishing a large chef’s knife outside of the Mango’s Tropical Cafe in South Beach. Officers fatally shot him on Saturday night.

According to Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the department, the man in the video at 900 Ocean Dr. was Ryan O. Simms, who officers surrounded and shot next to the South Beach Clock Tower on Ocean Drive and 10th Street.

Simms, 49, was accused of stabbing Officer Ricardo Castillo several times while refusing arrest. Rodriguez said Castillo remains at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s intensive care unit.

During his three-year tenure with the department, Castillo, a former Florida Highway Patrol trooper, has received awards and commendations, Rodriguez said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.