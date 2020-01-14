1 injured in crane collapse at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – One person was injured Tuesday afternoon during a crane collapse at Port Everglades, authorities confirmed.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Kane, the 46-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening back injury during the incident at 1820 Eller Drive.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Kane said the crane had been on a flatbed when it tipped over.

He said 50 gallons of fuel spilled at the scene, which was contained by the department’s hazmat team.

Traffic to the port was not affected.

No other details were immediately released.