Tesla torn apart, 4 people injured in Hallandale Beach Blvd. crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A black Tesla Model X was blown apart in a bad crash on Hallandale Beach Boulevard Monday morning.

Witnesses told Local 10 News everyone involved is lucky to be alive.

“There was a Nissan GTR -- it blew a red light right on the intersection of Three Islands Boulevard and Hallandale Beach Boulevard and checked the back of the Model X Tesla, which completely fell apart,” witness Ronnie Gnesin said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said three people were taken from the scene to Memorial Regional Hospital after the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m.

Four people were injured, one of whom suffered serious injuries.

“The Tesla flew apart,” Gnesin said. “Next thing you know the back wheels are flying this way. They hit this car over here, left a whole mess on the road. Everybody stopped.”

Tesla parts slammed into the front of a black Volkswagen. Witnesses said the back row of the Model X also hit a red Mustang that was towed away after the crash.

“And the Nissan GTR lost control and went on that side of Hallandale, hit a tree and then he got taken to the ambulance,” Gnesin said.

Some witnesses described it as miraculous that the driver of the Tesla was able to walk away from the crash.

One witness said the driver of the Nissan was traveling very fast through the red light.

Authorities blocked off the westbound lanes to traffic on Hallandale Beach Boulevard for nearly two hours as crews cleared the roadway.