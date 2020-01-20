76ºF

Local News

Traffic alert: Fatal crash on I-95 in Broward County

Jenise Fernandez, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Broward County, Hollywood, Traffic
A motorcycle was at the scene of a Monday afternoon crash on I-95 SB in Hollywood. (SKY 10)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a Monday afternoon crash forced troopers to temporarily close all of the southbound lanes on Interstate 95 in southern Broward County.

A motorcycle was at the scene of a Monday afternoon crash on I-95 SB in Hollywood. (SKY 10)

There was a downed motorcycle and a white tarp covered a person’s body on I-95′s southbound lanes. There were traffic delays near Pembroke Road, also known as State Road 84, in Hollywood and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, also known as State Road 858.

By 2:30 p.m., authorities opened one lane to southbound traffic.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-95 SB Monday afternoon in Hollywood. (SKY 10)

