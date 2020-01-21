5 injured in 4-vehicle crash on Miramar Parkway

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Five people were injured in a four-vehicle crash that shut down a stretch of Miramar Parkway for several hours Monday night.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said the crash occurred on Miramar Parkway near Southwest 164th Avenue when one of the vehicles was attempting to turn into a Chili's parking lot and was struck by a westbound vehicle.

The car spun out, striking a Honda Odyssey and sending debris flying everywhere.

Some of the debris from the crash struck another vehicle, causing damage.

All five victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Three of them had to be airlifted, while the remaining victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The identities of the victims haven't been released.

All lanes of Miramar Parkway were closed for several hours between Dykes Road and Southwest 169th Avenue during the crash investigation.