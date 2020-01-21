Fatal crash on I-95 slows commute for southbound drivers in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A fatal crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 created a headache for commuters traveling south in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Sample Road exit.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at least one person is dead.

All but one southbound lane was closed for several hours during the crash investigation, causing significant delays for drivers.

Traffic was backed up into Palm Beach County as a result of the crash.