Local 10 viewer spots victim’s stolen truck, trailer in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer located a landscaper’s pickup truck and trailer Tuesday, a day after it was stolen from in front of the victim’s house in Davie.

Willie Lawson Jr. spotted the stolen truck and trailer abandoned along Northwest 165th Street in Miami-Dade County.

“I remembered the trailer, I remembered the wording,” Lawson said.

Lawson said he was out getting breakfast Tuesday morning when he noticed the distinct company name “Southern Earth Designs” inscribed on the trailer.

He remembered it from Local 10’s live report Monday afternoon.

“I decided to take the back streets and noticed the Ford truck and trailer you guys had broadcasted on the station that was actually stolen,” he said.

The silver pickup truck and trailer belongs to Greg Kohllman and his business partner.

It was stolen from the front of Kohllman’s Davie home around 3 a.m. Monday.

Kohllman said the trailer was filled with all sorts of landscaping equipment.

“From grinders, to tool bags, to saws -- it’s countless. Seven years of building things. It’s all in there,” he said.

Just hours after the theft, the pickup truck and trailer were caught on a neighbor’s Ring camera shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Upon a closer look, you can see the locks were removed from the trailer.

Miami-Dade police officers were seen examining the car and when they opened the trailer, some items were gone.

Kohllman said he is thankful he can now start rebuilding his business.

“Having that truck and that trailer, that initial piece to work and to rebuild with, obviously we couldn’t do it without that. The amount of gratitude I got inside of me, I couldn’t put it into words,” he said.

Kohllman will pick up his truck and trailer from a tow yard Tuesday. It’s unclear whether all of his tools inside the trailer were stolen.