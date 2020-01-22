41ºF

41ºF

Local News

Frozen iguanas falling from trees in South Florida

Cold-stunned lizards may look dead, but they’re not

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – It’s so cold, iguanas are falling from trees.

Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton stumbled upon an iguana frozen stiff Wednesday morning in Dania Beach.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a rare forecast warning Tuesday on Twitter.

“This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see iguanas falling from the trees tonight,” the tweet said ahead of the region’s coldest temperatures in two years.

It's well documented that South Florida's iguana population goes into shock when temperatures dip below 50 degrees, sending many of these invasive lizards plummeting to the ground.

The cold-stunned creatures appear to be dead, but they’re not.

