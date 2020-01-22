Frozen iguanas falling from trees in South Florida

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – It’s so cold, iguanas are falling from trees.

Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton stumbled upon an iguana frozen stiff Wednesday morning in Dania Beach.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a rare forecast warning Tuesday on Twitter.

“This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see iguanas falling from the trees tonight,” the tweet said ahead of the region’s coldest temperatures in two years.

Jan 21 - This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020

It's well documented that South Florida's iguana population goes into shock when temperatures dip below 50 degrees, sending many of these invasive lizards plummeting to the ground.

The cold-stunned creatures appear to be dead, but they’re not.