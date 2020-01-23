Suspects in custody after pursuit through Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – At least three suspects were taken into custody after a chase through the streets of Broward County.

It was not immediately known why police and deputies were pursuing the black pickup truck, which was weaving in and out of traffic and even clipped a car in an effort to elude authorities.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the chase began in Hollywood and came to an end in Davie.

Sky 10 was following from above as the truck traveled south along University Drive and then continued east on Interstate 595.

The truck then continued south on U.S. Highway 441.

As it turned into a Wells Fargo parking lot, an undercover vehicle rammed into the back of it, bringing it to a stop.

The driver then got out of the truck and onto the ground, where he was swarmed by police and handcuffed.

A second suspect was also taken into custody after the crash, while a third suspect got out mid-pursuit, apparently to surrender.

