Local 10 is walking for The Marfan Foundation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Local 10 wants you to join us for the 2020 South Florida Walk for Victory to benefit the Marfan Foundation.

The walk raises awareness and funds for Marfan Syndrome, a life-threatening, genetic disorder that affects connective tissue.

Lace up your shoes and walk with members of our Local 10 family as part of “Team Top Ten.”

The walk kicks off at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at T.Y. Park in Hollywood. We’ll be meeting at shelter 12.

Click https://give.marfan.org/TeamTop10 for more information, to register to join our team, and/or to make a donation.

Our goal is to raise $2,500 for this cause. Together, we can reach that goal and save lives.