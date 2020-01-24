77ºF

Man accused of starting fire at Fort Lauderdale home

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

Firefighters standing outside a home in Fort Lauderdale where a fire was allegedly intentionally set. (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he intentionally started a fire inside a home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, Soveny Belios faces charges of domestic battery and arson.

Liening said the incident occurred at a home at 812 NW 19th Terrace.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.

