77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

77ºF

Local News

Police investigate suspicious package at Young Israel of Bal Harbour in Surfside

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County
Sky 10 above Young Israel of Bal Harbour in Surfside after suspicious package is found.
Sky 10 above Young Israel of Bal Harbour in Surfside after suspicious package is found. (WPLG)

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Police are investigating reports of a suspicious package that was found Friday morning at Young Israel of Bal Harbour in Surfside.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 9580 Abbott Ave. just before 11:15 a.m. as multiple officers could be seen outside the synagogue.

Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the area.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.