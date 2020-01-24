Police investigate suspicious package at Young Israel of Bal Harbour in Surfside
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Police are investigating reports of a suspicious package that was found Friday morning at Young Israel of Bal Harbour in Surfside.
Sky 10 was above the scene at 9580 Abbott Ave. just before 11:15 a.m. as multiple officers could be seen outside the synagogue.
Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the area.
No other details were immediately released.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.