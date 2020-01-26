HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Live from the iconic Hard Rock Hotel and all over South Florida, Local 10′s Ultimate Guide to the Ultimate Game will kick off an action-packed week of Super Bowl events for fans looking to be a part of the excitement surrounding the game.

We’ll share the game plan on how to actually get into the Super Bowl and where to party with the biggest celebs behind the velvet ropes. Viewers will learn how to live their best Super Bowl luxury life or how to end up in big trouble before the big game.

From parties to pigskin, the Ultimate Guide to the Ultimate Game will have you ready for the Super Bowl.

It all gets underway Sunday night at 7 p.m.