PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A car crashed into an apartment Monday afternoon at Century Village in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines police said the apartment building was temporarily evacuated, but a structural engineer inspected the damage and determined it was safe for residents to return to their homes.

The driver wasn’t injured.

A view from Sky 10 shows the damage caused by a car that crashed into a Century Village apartment in Pembroke Pines. (WPLG)

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the crash.