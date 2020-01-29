Father sought in disappearance of newborn found dead

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man sought in the disappearance of a newborn baby has been found dead in the Tampa Bay area, but the child remains missing, authorities said.

Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, was found dead Wednesday in Pasco County, one day after three women were found shot to death inside a southwest Miami-Dade County home.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Caballeiro was found dead in a rural area of Blanton, about 40 miles north of Tampa, near Interstate 75.

“However, there is no sign of the child,” a sheriff’s pokeswoman said in a statement.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said Caballeiro was related to one or all three of the victims found in the home on Southwest 187th Avenue.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had issued an Amber Alert for Andrew Caballeiro, who is one week old, after he was reported missing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.