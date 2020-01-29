Man shot in abdomen during armed robbery at liquor store

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A man was shot in the abdomen earlier this month during an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at 101 Liquors at 3435 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Surveillance video shows the robber, who was wearing a black ski mask, all black clothing and white sneakers, entering the business and demanding money from a clerk.

Deputies said he then jumped over the counter and took the cash register drawer.

The video shows the thief jumping back over the counter, at which time he is struck in the back of the head by another person who runs toward him in an attempt to stop the robbery.

Employees told Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic that the victim owns the store.

Deputies said a fight ensued and the robber shot the victim in the abdomen, knocking him to the floor.

Authorities said he then fled the scene in a newer model, gray or silver Kia Optima that had tinted windows.

Authorities said a man who robbed a liquor store in Lauderdale Lakes and shot someone inside the business fled the scene in this vehicle. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel transported the victim in critical condition to Broward Health Medical Center.

Employees said the owner wouldn’t have tried to stop the robber if he had known he was armed. They said the victim is still recovering at the hospital but has begun to speak a little.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call BSO Robbery Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.