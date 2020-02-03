South Florida teacher arrested after knocking out boy’s tooth, police say

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida teacher was arrested Friday after she pushed a first-grade student so hard against a wall that his tooth fell out, police said.

Cynthia Smith, 64, of West Palm Beach, faces a child abuse charge after the Jan. 30 incident at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School in Riviera Beach.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the 7-year-old boy was moving his hand along a bulletin board when Smith walked toward him and shoved his face into a wall.

The impact caused the boy to lose a tooth and gave him a busted lip.

Several students told police that Smith is "mean" to them, and one student said Smith "yells at her for no reason."

Smith was released from jail the next day on a $3,000 bond.