Coyote rescued from Biscayne Bay

Published: February 4, 2020, 7:54 am Updated: February 4, 2020, 8:22 am

MIAMI – Firefighters have caught a coyote that was found swimming in Biscayne Bay.

A view from Sky 10 showed several members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trying to rescue the wild animal Tuesday morning off Watson Island.

Firefighters spent several minutes trying to snag the coyote along the seawall, but it swam away.

Full Screen 1 / 6 Firefighters try to rescue a coyote hiding near a seawall in Biscayne Bay.

That’s when the crew of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat caught the coyote and pulled it onto the boat.