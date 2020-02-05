Man accused of abusing Husky in elevator of Brickell apartment building

MIAMI – A Miami man was arrested last week after police were handed over surveillance video that shows him abusing his friend’s dog inside an elevator in his apartment building in Brickell, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the video shows Karim Fathi Ellaisy, 21, entering an elevator Thursday at the Brickell Heights apartment building at 55 SW Ninth St. with his friend’s 6-month-old, purebred Siberian Husky.

The dog began to urinate in the elevator as the door closed, prompting Ellaisy to yank on the dog’s leash, slamming it against the elevator wall, authorities said.

Miami police said Ellaisy also slapped the dog multiple times and threw it against the other side of the elevator.

Authorities said the person who turned over the video to them gave police the apartment number to the listed resident of the building who owns the dog. Ellaisy also lives in the apartment, according to his arrest report.

The report states that officers went to the apartment unit and were met by Ellaisy’s friend, who told them Ellaisy was the last person to be seen with his dog and that his actions were Ellaisy’s way of correcting the husky for urinating in the elevator.

Police said the owner was shown the video and the dog was released to him.

People who live at the apartment building told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright they can’t believe one of their own neighbors is capable of such a thing.

“It’s really sad, and to know that we have been living with someone like that, it hurts,” Luisa Torres said.

Authorities said Animal Control was notified about the incident.

Ellaisy faces a charge of cruelty to animals with the intent to kill or injure.