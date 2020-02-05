Spa massage therapist arrested for alleged sexual battery at DoubleTree Resort & Spa

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A massage therapist is facing a sexual battery charge on Wednesday after a woman reported her treatment turned into a nightmare at the DoubleTree Resort & Spa in North Miami Beach.

The woman said James Scopetta touched her breast and “moved his hands from her vagina and started to rub her clitoris with his finger,” according to the arrest form.

Officers arrested Scopetta, 34, of Hallandale Beach, about 4:53 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sunny Isles Beach Government Center.

Scopetta told police officers “he felt the victim was attracted to him and she wanted more of an erotic massage, which made him uncomfortable,” according to the arrest report.

Florida Department of Health records show Scopetta received his massage therapist license May 8, 2017.

Scoppeta was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set at $7,500.