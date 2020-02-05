Vehicle crashes into dining area of Panera Bread in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A vehicle crashed into the dining area of a Panera Bread in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 1762 N. Federal Highway as the white vehicle was about halfway inside the restaurant.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, no one was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It’s unclear whether the driver will be cited.