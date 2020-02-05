77ºF

Local News

Vehicle crashes into dining area of Panera Bread in Fort Lauderdale

No injuries reported

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Fort Lauderdale
A white car crashes into a Panera Bread in Fort Lauderdale.
A white car crashes into a Panera Bread in Fort Lauderdale. (Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A vehicle crashed into the dining area of a Panera Bread in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 1762 N. Federal Highway as the white vehicle was about halfway inside the restaurant.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, no one was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It’s unclear whether the driver will be cited.

Sky 10 over the scene of a car that crashed into a Panera Bread in Fort Lauderdale.
Sky 10 over the scene of a car that crashed into a Panera Bread in Fort Lauderdale. (WPLG)

