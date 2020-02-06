At least 1 injured when Metrobus crashes into bus stop on Coral Way

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade Metrobus crashed into a bus stop Thursday afternoon on Coral Way.

The accident was reported in the area of Coral Way and Southwest 72nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that at least one person was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center. Their condition has not been released.

Coral Way was closed after the incident.

According to Louis Espinoza, of Miami-Dade Transit, no passengers were on board the bus at the time and the driver wasn’t injured.

He said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.