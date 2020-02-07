Perimeter established after 2 people shot in Miami

MIAMI – Two people were shot Friday afternoon in Miami, prompting police to establish a perimeter in the area.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva confirmed the shooting occurred in the area of Northeast 20th Street and North Miami Avenue.

Both victims have been taken to a hospital.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 3 p.m. as the department’s SWAT team was in the area. Some officers were standing behind patrol cars with their large guns drawn.

UPDATE: PIO is on scene where two people were shot and taken to the hospital. We’ve established a perimeter from NW 2nd Ave – NE Miami Ct on 18th – 22nd St. Please avoid the area & seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/vCuioePrSM — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 7, 2020

The perimeter has been set up from Northwest Second Avenue to Northeast Miami Court on 18th Street to 22nd Street.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek alternate routes.

No other details were immediately released about the shooting.

