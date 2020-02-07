Surveillance video shows tourists stumbling into street before being struck by Porsche

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video released Friday by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department shows a man and a woman from Norway stumbling into the street outside Rock Bar before being struck by a red Porsche.

The hit-and-run crash was reported just before 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard.

The video shows the duo standing on the sidewalk outside the bar before stumbling into the roadway and falling to the ground.

The car then runs over the victims and the driver never stops.

A bystander is seen in the video running to help the victims immediately after they were run over as two others appear to chase after the car.

***WARNING: Video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion advised.***

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said both victims were taken to a hospital as trauma alerts.

A friend of the victims told Local 10 News that the woman was unconscious after the incident and the man had tire marks on his back.

The friend said the victims were part of a large group expected to head out on a cruise Saturday.

Police did not immediately release the victims’ identities.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.