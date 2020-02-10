18-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released a flyer Monday in hopes of finding the driver who fatally struck an 18-year-old man with their Mercedes-Benz.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 19600 block of Northwest 47th Avenue.

According to the flyer, a 2015 to 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 struck the teen, who was on his bicycle, and continued north on Northwest 47th Avenue without ever stopping to help the victim.

The victim, Derek Betancourt, ultimately died from his injuries.

Police said the car was dark in color and is missing its left front outer grille and front Mercedes emblem. It also possibly has damage to its windshield.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Detective J. Childers at 305-471-2425. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.