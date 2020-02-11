Miami police search for woman missing for nearly a week

MIAMI – Miami police are continuing their search for a woman with intellectual disabilities who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to a police flyer, Maritte Duroscar, 52, was last seen last Wednesday in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 62nd Street.

Police said she was wearing a black skirt, and an unknown-colored top.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.