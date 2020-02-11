81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

81ºF

Local News

Miami police search for woman missing for nearly a week

Maritte Duroscar, 52, has intellectual disabilities, police say

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Missing woman, Maritte Duroscar
Maritte Duroscar, 52, was reported missing in Miami on Feb. 5, 2020.
Maritte Duroscar, 52, was reported missing in Miami on Feb. 5, 2020. (Miami Police Department)

MIAMI – Miami police are continuing their search for a woman with intellectual disabilities who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to a police flyer, Maritte Duroscar, 52, was last seen last Wednesday in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 62nd Street.

Police said she was wearing a black skirt, and an unknown-colored top.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: