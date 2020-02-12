Body discovered in parking lot of North Miami apartment complex

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are investigating after someone was found unconscious in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

According to authorities, the person was discovered in the area of Northeast 136th Street and Third Court.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed the gender or identity of the person.

It’s unclear whether the individual died of natural causes or was the victim of a crime.