Extended summer: Miami-Dade County students get later start date

MIAMI – Summer just got extended for Miami-Dade County students.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools approved a later start date for the 2020-21 academic year during its monthly meeting Wednesday.

The first day of school will be Aug. 24. That's six days later than last year's Aug. 19 start date for public school students in Miami-Dade County.

Under the new academic calendar, there will be 180 days of instruction for students and 196 days for teachers, which includes 10 planning days and six holidays.

There's a tradeoff, however. The last day of school will now be June 9, 2021.

The last day of school this year is June 3.